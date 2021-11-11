Mike Hickey has been elected as the president of the Vermont Association of Realtors.
He is an agent at KW Vermont-Stowe.
“Mike’s professionalism, expertise and commitment to the real estate communities prove that in its 76th year of serving Vermont, the Vermont Association of Realtors could not have chosen a better person to lead us during these interesting economic and historic times,” said KW Vermont CEO Brian Armstrong.
Hickey’s career began in sales in outdoor industries. He opened his own marketing company in 2006 and has managed several hundred campaigns for Fortune 500 companies to kitchen table start-ups. In 2016, he launched a new career in real estate.
In 2020, he received the National Association of Realtor’s Green Realtor designation and Realtor of the Year award from the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors.
