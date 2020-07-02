The Helen Day Art Center in Stowe has received an $80,000 multiyear grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to support artists and bring new visual arts programs to town.
The grant is the largest-ever donation to the Helen Day Art Center from a private foundation; it will make a significant difference in the organization’s capacity to present future exhibitions and programs that span from the personal to the political.
The Helen Day was one of 47 grant recipients.
“The Helen Day Art Center is an important outpost for creative experimentation and artistic engagement with contemporary issues in Vermont,” said Rachel Bers, Warhol Foundation program director. “Its commitment to connecting artists and audiences in its rural New England community with a diverse array of contemporary practitioners from around the country supports dialogue and exchange around shared issues, struggles and creative solutions, which is more important now than ever before.”
Established in 1981, Helen Day Art Center grew out of a community project to save a historic building and use it for the benefit of the public.
“This grant comes at a crucial time, where supporting artists and their contribution to society is of utmost importance,” said Rebecca Moore, executive director of the Helen Day. “From artists we learn about the world and how we respectively respond to issues relevant in our times. … To be valued and recognized by the Andy Warhol Foundation at a national level is a true honor.”
Highlights of supported current and future offerings include:
• A just-opened Dona Ann McAdams retrospective, featuring more than 40 photographs from the Vermont-based artist. The exhibition includes essential documentation of the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the 1980s and ’90s, humane in situ portraits of people with cognitive disabilities, plus cloistered nuns, Appalachians and farmers.
• Exposed: 2020, which is in the throes of opening. The annual outdoor sculpture show puts art all over Stowe village. This year’s emphasis is on Vermont-based artists.
• Meleko Mokgosi. This artist is known for his large-scale paintings; the solo exhibition will explore themes of colonialism, democracy, nationalism and life in Southern Africa.
• Additional group exhibits aimed at sparking dialogue and transforming perspectives for design, for reclaiming ancestral stories, as well as borders, migration and climate change.
