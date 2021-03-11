Greta Hasler is a new co-chair of the Hunger Council of the Lamoille Valley.
With hunger at record levels in Vermont, Hunger Council of the Lamoille Valley has been an important platform for groups to share information, break down silos and coordinate efforts.
Hasler is the strategy and advocacy coordinator at Salvation Farms, a nonprofit organization focused on building increased resilience in Vermont’s food system through agricultural surplus management.
She joins community leaders Scott Johnson (former executive director of the Lamoille Family Center) and Susan Bartlett (former senator), who have led the Hunger Council since its founding, and will who be stepping down as chairs over the coming year.
“I am honored to step into a co-chair role. Salvation Farms is an organization that is deeply rooted in the Lamoille Valley,” she said. “I see serving as co-chair as a natural extension of our efforts to assist local farms in feeding more members of our community.”
The Hunger Council was established in 2010, and includes representatives from health and human service providers, local food shelves and pantries, school nutrition administrators, statewide anti-hunger organizations, local businesses and economic development agencies, local colleges and Meals on Wheels.
The Hunger Council is organized by Hunger Free Vermont, the state’s leading anti-hunger education and advocacy organization, dedicated to ending the injustice of hunger and malnutrition for all Vermonters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.