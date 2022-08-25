Emily Boek has been hired as director of food and beverage at the Green Mountain Inn in Stowe village.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 1:12 pm
Emily Boek has been hired as director of food and beverage at the Green Mountain Inn in Stowe village.
Boek has a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation from SUNY Cortland.
Prior to this position, Boek had an extensive background in food and beverage having worked in restaurants in several New York locations and Vermont from 2008 to 2016. Most recently, she has been the aquatic manager at Smugglers’ Notch Resort since 2019.
Boek also served as program director for Stowe Parks and Recreation from 2014 to 2019 and is involved in several volunteer committees including Stowe Vibrancy.
She currently lives in Jeffersonville with her partner and children.
