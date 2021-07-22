The Stowe Transfer Station is seeing some changes.
Containers will soon be available to recycle cardboard boxes separately, similar to the glass program available for the past year, according to the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District.
Equipment to start this program will be partially funded through a grant received from the Department of Environmental Conservation. The grant supports efforts to improve collection and management of household food scraps and mandatory recyclables.
The $61,800 grant will also be used for infrastructure and pad improvements at the Lamoille Soil commercial composting facility, which has been converting food scraps into compost since 2017. Over 350 tons of food scraps have been diverted from the landfill.
In total, grant projects will be just over $154,000, with the waste providing a 60 percent match.
