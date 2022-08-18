Daniel Franklin has been hired as chief operating officer of Jenna’s Promise.
Jenna’s Promise, a recovery community in northern Vermont, includes Jenna’s House Community Center, social enterprises such as JP’s Promising Goods and Jenna’s House Coffee Roasting Company, as well as three recovery residences.
A workforce development program — Jenna’s Coffee House — and the Johnson Health Center will soon be added to the organization.
While located in Johnson, the Jenna’s Promise serves residents throughout Vermont, and is “creating a paradigm shifting model for caring for individuals with substance use disorders, mental health challenges, and complex traumas,” according to its founders.
“Daniel Franklin brings years of experience as a nonprofit executive and community leader at a time of significant growth,” founder Dawn Tatro said.
He was named both a Lamoille hero by the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center and Vermont’s Business Wellness Leader by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports in 2021.
He served as vice president for advocacy and community relations for the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery and Recovery Vermont and before that was executive director for the Lamoille Valley’s North Central Vermont Recovery Center.
He has been a key collaborator with Jenna’s Promise and helped the Tatro family, which created Jenna’s Promise after the death of Jenna Tatro from opioid use, to design Jenna’s House and to bring a satellite recovery center from the North Central Vermont Recovery Center onto the campus.
Franklin’s role will cover a wide array of responsibilities, but special emphasis will go to Jenna’s Promise recovery housing programs, its social enterprises and fundraising.
“What’s been accomplished over the last three years is incredible, and now we’re heading into the next stage of growth. It’s the honor of a lifetime and a dream come true, really,” he said.
A native of Guilford, Franklin lives in Craftsbury with his partner, Corrina Thurston, and their two-year-old son Josiah.
