Dan Franklin

Dan Franklin

Daniel Franklin has been hired as chief operating officer of Jenna’s Promise.

Jenna’s Promise, a recovery community in northern Vermont, includes Jenna’s House Community Center, social enterprises such as JP’s Promising Goods and Jenna’s House Coffee Roasting Company, as well as three recovery residences.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.