Peerage Realty Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Toronto, has acquired a majority partnership interest in Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, which has an office in Stowe.
Four Seasons Sotheby’s offers residential real estate services throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.
Described as a “cornerstone for its ongoing North American expansion strategy in key recreational real estate markets,” Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty, said, “We are on track to achieve our goal to be among the largest premium residential real estate companies in North America. Cultural fit, personal chemistry and shared vision are the critical elements that we look for in a new partner. The team at Four Seasons is a perfect fit for us, and the opportunity to grow the Sotheby’s International Realty brand is exceptional.”
Several Four Seasons’ employees will remain in key positions. Tom Heney will continue as a partner and executive vice president of operations. Staige Davis will serve as executive chairman and Buff McLaughry as senior advisor.
Joining the existing equity partners will be Laurie Mecier-Brochu and Alex Girelli, vice president of finance. Founders Pam Perkins and Stephanie Wheeler will also continue with the firm.
Founded in 2007, Peerage Realty is a subsidiary of the Peerage Capital Group. The realty group transacted over $14.2 billion in residential sales in 2020. It has over 4,000 sales representatives and 143 offices in Canada and the United States.
