Emily Cole has joined the Stowe Area Realty Group at KW Vermont-Stowe team.
Originally from Georgia and brought up on the West Coast of Ireland, Cole discovered a deep love for Vermont and this past year, she and her wife were lucky to find a house they fell in love with in Barton.
Previously, Cole worked at a Keller Williams office in metro Atlanta.
“The Barton community has been extremely welcoming,” Cole said. “We feel quite fortunate to be in such a beautiful place with incredible people.”
Cole brings years of experience in managing restaurants, which solidified her interest in customer service. In real estate, her biggest successes, she said, have been finding someone their first home or their forever home.
“Everyone deserves the security of owning a home and I am excited to help as many people as I can be educated on the subject of homeownership,” Cole said.
Cole is also a caregiver in the Northeast Kingdom and an avid homesteader.
In her spare time, she loves to hike, kayak and hang out with her wife and four dogs.
