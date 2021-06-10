Element Real Estate, a boutique real estate firm in Vermont, has expanded into the Stowe and Waterbury markets with the opening of a new office, 254 Mountain Road, Stowe.
Element Real Estate has purchased Stowe-based Little River Realty. Former owner Gayle Oberg will join the growing real estate firm. Oberg brings over 30 years of experience within the Stowe and Waterbury areas and will be joining Element’s broker-owners, Jessica Bridge and Dan Cypress, at the new location.
“Our values and work ethics are seamlessly aligned and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work with Gayle in a new market,” said Bridge. “With established roots in Burlington and our home state of Vermont, we turned to Stowe and Waterbury as markets in our own backyard where we see great potential as they become destinations for year-round living.”
Since 2009, Element Real Estate has serviced home buyers and sellers in the greater Burlington area.
“We’re excited to bring a fresh approach to the new markets, leveraging technology and industry expertise to offer a personalized and efficient real estate experience built with a focus on service rather than sales,” said Bridge. “Real estate is more about relationships than it is about the houses themselves. Our role is to provide education, expertise and guidance in the process.”
Element Real Estate currently has 13 agents between its Burlington and Stowe locations.
Learn more at realestatevt.com.
