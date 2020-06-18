Ed Stahl

Ed Stahl has joined the Stowe Area Realty Group at KW Vermont-Stowe team as a sales associate.

He has 16 years of real estate experience in Boston, Charlotte, N.C., and Stowe.

Stahl grew up in Pittsburgh and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel. After service in Vietnam, he started his business career with United Airlines, and held senior executive marketing positions with ITT Sheraton and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, as well as positions with Holiday Inns and Epsilon.

For 10 years Stahl was executive director of the Stowe Area Association, responsible for marketing Stowe as a year-round resort destination.

“Ed is very familiar with the key economic drivers of this unique resort community and the businesses that depend on it,” broker Ken Libby said.

Stahl has lived Stowe for 16 years. He is married with two daughters and a stepson. He has been an active member of Stowe Rotary and Stowe Village Vibrancy.

