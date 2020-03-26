Dominic Foti, a licensed clinical mental health counselor, has opened a practice, Dominic Foti, PLLC, at 673 S. Main St., Stowe.
He has worked with clients and supervised colleagues navigating a wide range of mental health stressors, from mild anxiety to severe psychosis.
Foti moved to Stowe from Vero Beach, Fla., when he was 17 and he graduated from Stowe High School in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont, attended graduate school there, and completed his master’s degree at Northern Vermont University.
Foti said his two years as a wilderness therapy guide introduced him to the world of psychotherapy and inspired him to return to school to become a therapist. He has since been a staff psychotherapist and course leader at the wilderness program he began at, admissions coordinator at an integrative health center, and clinical director at a residential treatment center.
In Stowe, he works with adolescents and adults — individuals, couples and families — on mental health issues.
He and his fiancée, Kat Dwyer, will be married in September. Dwyer, a doctor of physical therapy, works at the Sports and Rehab Clinic with Heidi Noonan.