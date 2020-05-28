Central Vermont Adult Basic Education, which has provided adult education and literacy services in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties for more than 50 years, has received a $6,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support adult literacy.
The grant is part of more than $8.6 million awarded to more than 950 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the communities Dollar General serves.
“Dollar General Literacy Foundation has supported our mission and students for almost a decade,” said Carol Shults-Perkins, executive director of Central Vermont Basic Education. The money has helped “thousands of adults in central Vermont to reach their education and career goals, and we are honored to have the foundation as a partner in learning.”
As adult learners gain literacy, they are able to secure jobs, read to their children, manage personal finances, enroll in job training programs, and other goals that were never before possible.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million people take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.