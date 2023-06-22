The Lamoille County Planning Commission has honored the people supplying much-needed housing, finding new homes for old items, teaching people to read, and giving them a place to dance the night away all summer long.
The commission, in a ceremony held last week in Wolcott, handed out its annual Jim Marvin Awards for Excellence. The awards, established in 1992, are named in honor of a Johnson resident and volunteer “whose unending energy and desire to learn served as a model and challenged others to better their communities as a place to work and live.”
This year, the award for lifetime achievement was given to Jim Lovinsky, the executive director of Lamoille Housing Partnership. Lovinsky has hinted about retiring, but with the housing crunch and homelessness arguably the most pressing issue in the state, he’s busier than ever — The Village Center Apartments in the heart of Morrisville, the partnership’s most ambitious project in years is nearly move-in ready and will host a block party on Hutchins Street next Tuesday.
According to the Marvin Awards program, Lovinsky took the job in 2012 and he and his crew have “created momentum behind solutions to the region’s housing crisis,” in providing three large multi-unit projects in Morrisville and Stowe over the past two years.
“In addition to this, Jim has also challenged communities to meaningfully destigmatize housing insecurity and homelessness, creating social change within community fabric to be more inclusive,” the program states. “He’s done so with an unending energy and desire to learn, centered people, communities and relationships in his work, all with humor, candor, resilience, kindness, and empathy.”
Robin Pugh, manager of the Morrisville thrift store stalwart Second Chance, was given the Marvin Award for Excellence in Community Service. Pugh started at Second Chance as a volunteer in 2011 and was appointed manager in 2015. The store is a gentle and benevolent front for Copley Hospital, and proceeds from all sales benefit the hospital.
“Robin’s kindness and compassion help needy shoppers and those less fortunate in the community,” the commission stated. “Robin is unfailingly cheerful in her work, puts in numerous hours beyond her job description and is ready to help whenever she can.”
Donna Merriam, head of the Morristown Centennial Library’s Friends group, was awarded an honorable mention in the same category, with organizers praising her advocacy for literacy in the community. The former Lamoille Union High School Latin teacher has been a driving force behind the little free libraries dotting the downtown.
Another honorable mention for community service went to Calvin Stanton, who in 2004 helped evolve Johnson’s weekly summertime music festival, Tuesday Night Live, from its humble 1989 origins near the old Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop to its more spacious location on Legion Field off School Street.
The Marvin Award for Excellence in Project Design, another annual honor, was given to the Cambridge Greenway Riverbank Stabilization Project.
The Greenway, located in Cambridge along the Lamoille River near the intersection of routes 108 and 109, was first built in 1996 and soon afterward experienced its first flood, according to the planning commission. After a decade or so of having to relocate the path, the town — in 2008 — and the county planning commission — in 2018 — tried and failed to get grant funding to stabilize the riverbank.
That changed last year when Cambridge town manager Jonathan DeLaBruere was able to secure a FEMA grant for the frequently eroding section of riverbank.
“Completion of this project should prevent any further erosion of the riverbank and the need to relocate the Greenway with the combination of rock armoring and use of willow to hold the riverbank in place during flood events of the Lamoille River,” the commission wrote in the awards program. “Basically, completion of this project was over 25 years in the making.”
An honorable mention for project design went to Two Sons Bakehouse and Jenna’s Coffee House, a collaboration with Jenna’s Promise that breathed new life into a long-dormant but once-vital café on Johnson’s Main Street.
