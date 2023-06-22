The Lamoille County Planning Commission has honored the people supplying much-needed housing, finding new homes for old items, teaching people to read, and giving them a place to dance the night away all summer long.

The commission, in a ceremony held last week in Wolcott, handed out its annual Jim Marvin Awards for Excellence. The awards, established in 1992, are named in honor of a Johnson resident and volunteer “whose unending energy and desire to learn served as a model and challenged others to better their communities as a place to work and live.”

Jim Lovinsky

Jim Lovinsky receives a lifetime achievement award from Caleb Magoon, chair of the Lamoille County Planning Commission board.
Donna Merriam

Donna Merriam was also honored for community service.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.