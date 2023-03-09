Copley Woodlands is now The Woodlands at Stowe.
Copley Woodlands is now The Woodlands at Stowe.
In August 2021, Copley Health Systems took over as sole owner and operator of Copley Woodlands, an independent living retirement community on Thomas Lane in Stowe.
Recently the Copley Woodlands board renamed the 40-unit facility.
“We are pleased to announce that our new name is The Woodlands at Stowe,” said Wayne Stockbridge, Copley Hospital chief administrator.
Stockbridge said the idea of dropping Copley from the business name has been something the board has been discussing for months.
“We feel the new name will give the facility more prominence as well as allow us to reach a broader audience of those people in the initial exploration of living in a retirement community, or those ready to make that move,” he said.
Built in 1996, the 40-unit independent living retirement community offers both ownership and lease options. The monthly service fee is much like other independent living facilities and includes on-site management and security, meals, heat and electricity, as well as general property and liability insurance.
