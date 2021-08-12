Copley Woodlands in Stowe is now solely owned and operated by Copley Health Systems.
Since 1996, the independent living retirement community has been managed through a partnership between Copley and the University of Vermont Medical Center.
The two entities agreed to the transfer of ownership July 28. The transfer has been in the works since 2017, according to Copley Health Systems.
“Initially the conversations revolved around University of Vermont Medical Center and Copley questioning if operating an independent living retirement facility fit within their core missions,” said Copley chief administration officer Vera Jones. “Then COVID came along and put those conversations on hold. By the time we revisited the various plans that were on the table, we became more and more convinced that Copley could manage the facility on our own.”
“We are profoundly grateful, not only to have worked in partnership with University of Vermont Medical Center over the years, but also for such a smooth transition,” said Margery Adams, immediate past president of the Woodlands Homeowners Association.
Copley Woodlands is a 40-unit independent living retirement community located where residents have the option of owning or leasing their units and can enjoy amenities such as dining facilities, organized events and activities, and well-maintained common areas.
