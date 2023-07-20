Copley Hospital in Morrisville was featured on a list of top hospitals for nurse communication in the United States, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
The list includes hospitals that received an average rating of five out of five stars for nurse communications on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey.
Copley is among 364 hospitals in the U.S. to appear on the list. Two other Vermont hospitals, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Mt. Ascutney Hospital, were also recognized.
“At Copley, we are dedicated to communicating clearly and compassionately with our patients. We are a tight-knit community, and our patients are our neighbors, friends, and at times, our own family,” Joseph Woodin, president and CEO at Copley, said.
Nurse communication is one of the 10 one-to-five-star ratings shared by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, based on the publicly reported consumer survey. The nurse communication rating combines data from three questions asking patients if their nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully to the patient and treated the patient with courtesy and respect.
This rating is based on survey data collected from hospital patients from July 2021 through June 2022.
