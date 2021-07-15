Brother and sister broker-owner team McKee and Maggie Macdonald of accept an award for Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate, named the top office in North America for 2020 for Coldwell Banker offices with 1-10 sales associates.
The agency also received its fifth consecutive premier office gold award for 2020. Acknowledging the awards, McKee said, “2020 was, of course, a year like no other, but our team found a way to push forward and be successful. For our firm to receive an award like this in such a remote market in North America is nothing short of amazing.”
Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate has offices in Stowe and Morrisville. Carlson Real Estate has been a franchisee of Coldwell Banker for 14 years.
