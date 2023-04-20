The Children’s Literacy Foundation, a Vermont-based nonprofit, is marking three significant milestones in April.
It is celebrating 25 years of service to the children of Vermont and New Hampshire under founding executive director Duncan McDougall, who is retiring, and it has picked Laura Rice as his replacement, just the second in the nonprofit organization’s history.
The organization is also moving into a new headquarters in Waterbury Center.
Founded in 1998, the Children’s Literacy Foundation has grown into a regionally recognized nonprofit that has provided free literacy programs to 375,000 under-resourced young readers and writers in 430 communities across both states and given away more than $10 million in books.
Rice has over 20 years of professional experience at mission-driven organizations, including the last 11 years in leadership roles at WISE, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit dedicated to ending gender-based violence in the Upper Valley.
“I have long admired the Children’s Literacy Foundation’s dynamic and inclusive ways of motivating children to read and write, and I strongly believe these inspired young people will lead themselves and our communities to bright futures,” Rice said, who spent six years on the foundation’s board of directors, including a stint as chair.
