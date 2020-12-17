Carissa Healey has joined the Stowe Area Realty Group at KW Vermont-Stowe.
Healey comes from a background in public accounting. She attended Merrimack College and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting.
She also attended Suffolk University and earned a master’s in taxation. As a licensed CPA, she can provide her real estate clients with an added financial perspective.
“Her skills in tax and accounting give her a unique insight into how to help clients find the best deal,” broker Ken Libby said.
Healey lives in Waterbury where she spends her free time snowboarding, hiking and kayaking.
