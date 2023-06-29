The Bryan Memorial Gallery is bringing its landscape paintings to Stowe in its first expansion outside of Jeffersonville in its 39-year history.
The new gallery plans to open at the end of June on South Main Street in the former home of the Green Mountain Fine Art Gallery.
In nearly four decades, the Bryan Gallery has expanded on the Cambridge area’s long-established attraction for landscape painters, preserving the tradition’s history while continuing to push the conceptual boundaries of the genre. Along with rotating themed shows in two of its galleries, the Bryan also shows paintings from its top-selling painters in its legacy gallery.
The move into Stowe, according to the gallery’s executive director Stephen Gothard, is being made because of a perceived lack in the town’s art scene, and a desire to meet Stowe’s locals and tourists where they’re at, particularly in winter when the Smugglers Notch passage that provides a quicker summer route between the two towns closes to vehicles.
“There’s sort of a void in the Stowe area, especially when it comes to the traditional New England landscape or new landscape work,” Gothard said. “We also recognize that individuals’ time these days is precious, and we want to expand our legacy.”
The Bryan may be a welcome newcomer in Stowe, particularly for those who crave a more traditional gallery experience. The Current focuses on a more contemporary curative sensibility and seeks to put forth highly conceptual shows in direct dialogue with issues of the environment, oppression and equity.
Gothard has promised to mix the old in with the new.
“I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. We have built a legacy on the traditional, but I also feel it’s important to show what today’s artists are doing,” Gothard said. “That may include some different approaches and different ways in which landscape is depicted, and I find it’s important to have a combination of both to sort of complement one another.”
The Bryan was established on Jeffersonville’s Main Street 1984 to honor the legacies of Alden and Mary Bryan, painters who lived in Rockport, Mass., and Cambridge. The couple not only produced landscape paintings in divergent styles but were also major figures in the town’s business community.
According to its 2021 tax return, the nonprofit had net assets totaling $5.7 million.
“We’re excited to share with the Stowe community what we’ve been able to share with the Cambridge community for the last 40 years,” Gothard said. “Since the opening of the gallery, this is going to be the largest new chapter in our history.”
Editor and publisher Greg Popa is on the board of The Current.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.