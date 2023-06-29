Bryan Gallery

Bryan Memorial Gallery opened its 39th season with its annual legacy collection and small members shows on March 8, 2023.

“Early Dusting” by Gary Eckhart.

 File photo

The Bryan Memorial Gallery is bringing its landscape paintings to Stowe in its first expansion outside of Jeffersonville in its 39-year history.

The new gallery plans to open at the end of June on South Main Street in the former home of the Green Mountain Fine Art Gallery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.