Black Cap Coffee & Bakery of Vermont is opening a café and bakery at the Waterbury train depot.
The train station, long served by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and long vacant, will be Black Cap’s fourth location, joining coffee shops in Stowe, Morristown and Burlington.
Besides coffee, the business also serves homemade pastries and breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
Revitalizing Waterbury has owned the Waterbury Train Station since 2006. Green Mountain Coffee Café was the primary tenant through the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
“This a perfect fit for our goals for the property,” Theresa Wood, president of Revitalizing Waterbury, said. “We are excited to welcome Laura Vilalta and her staff to bring this gem of a building back to life for the community.”
Black Cap will convert the center section of the station into a full open bakery, providing baked goods for its other locations. It will also offer local beers to go and retail items, and improve accessibility to the building through construction of a ramp.
With a new tenant, the business group will also reopen its community room, which includes railroad exhibits curated from the Waterbury Historical Society as well as travel information for visitors to the region.
