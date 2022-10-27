Jeremy Baker, fleet and safety manager rk Miles, has been appointed president of the board of the Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association.
Baker said his goal as president will be to continue the focus on workforce development in the building trades and will help support the association’s efforts to be a conduit between state legislators and technical career centers throughout the state, creating an environment that will attract young people to the industry and help keep them in Vermont.
Baker will serve as president for two years.
“Collectively, we have the best interests of our membership and Vermont in mind,” Baker said. “I will acknowledge the good work we have done and build on that in the next two years.”
Baker has worked at rk Miles for more than seven years where he has been instrumental in creating and instituting employee safety and equipment operation protocols for the company’s 10 locations, including those in Stowe and Morristown.
In addition to his new role, Baker also serves as chair of the association’s legislative committee. He serves as a director of the board for the National Lumber and Building Materials Foundation and as a director for the Northeastern Retail Lumber Dealers Association where he is chair of its safety committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.