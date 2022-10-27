Jeremy Baker

Jeremy Baker, fleet and safety manager rk Miles, has been appointed president of the board of the Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association.

Baker said his goal as president will be to continue the focus on workforce development in the building trades and will help support the association’s efforts to be a conduit between state legislators and technical career centers throughout the state, creating an environment that will attract young people to the industry and help keep them in Vermont.

