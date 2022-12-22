While Stowe boasts several high-quality home decor shops, women’s clothing boutiques and a variety of shops serving every kind of outdoor activity, it sorely lacked a comparable clothing store dedicated to men’s fashion — until now.

Archery Close Men’s opened earlier this month on Main Street, on the second floor of the building that houses its sister store for women, Archery Close, and the fine dining restaurant Harrison’s, and operates on a simple premise — men want to look good, too.

Chris Perrotti
Archery Close Men’s

