While Stowe boasts several high-quality home decor shops, women’s clothing boutiques and a variety of shops serving every kind of outdoor activity, it sorely lacked a comparable clothing store dedicated to men’s fashion — until now.
Archery Close Men’s opened earlier this month on Main Street, on the second floor of the building that houses its sister store for women, Archery Close, and the fine dining restaurant Harrison’s, and operates on a simple premise — men want to look good, too.
The store is managed and stocked with meticulous care by Chris Perrotti, whose wife, Taice, opened the foundational Archery Close on the ground level last summer.
She was also the one who first introduced him to Stowe, mandating early on in their courtship that part of loving her was also loving Stowe. So, when the couple was looking to make a change during the pandemic, they decided to leave their tech-sector lives in Boston to make Stowe their full-time home.
The sibling stores are named for the street in London where they lived for a few years and their brand insignia reflects that: a circle reminiscent of the city’s famed London Underground train system pierced by an arrow, which was made with the help of Stowe-based designer Sally Stetson.
While his wife’s store, and women’s clothing in general, is built heavily upon exclusivity and brand uniqueness, Perrotti sees men’s clothing as more a general statement, and while he’s meticulous in choosing the clothing brands he works with, he’s also made a point to offer a selection that’s stylish but still unequivocally Vermont.
Archery Close Men’s is stocked with small scale designers that specialize in quality over brand recognition, clothing producers like the all-in-the-family Faherty brand or the Alabama-based Billy Reid. The shop is filled with raw denim, button-downs rarely in need of a wash and soft yet durable flannel shirts.
High quality but highly functional boots sit on the shelves alongside Oliver Cabell shoes, and Archery Close Men’s is one of few retailers with which the trendy sneaker brand works.
Those dining at Harrison’s downstairs who forgot a jacket now have a place to pick one up quickly, and a stylish one at that. Visitors in town for a wedding now have an array of smart cufflinks or ties with sleek patterns to choose from if they end up hating the suit they packed.
The teenage boys of Stowe — the pickiest of them all — have finally found an in-town source for all their peacocking needs.
“To me, post-pandemic evening-wear is essential,” Perrotti said. “People aren’t dressing any fancier than a button-down shirt and a nice jacket.”
What Perrotti has on offer isn’t fast fashion, and it’s not being sold at fast fashion prices. But for the discerning man who wants to look good or is looking to update his look as the world returns to indoor dining and cocktail hours but may not know exactly what style means after several years of working from home and living in loungewear, Perrotti has them covered.
He’s even open through Saturday for that last-minute Christmas gift-shopper searching for something for a man in their life that isn’t a power tool.
While Archery Close has a comprehensive online website, Perrotti said that opening a physical store alongside his wife’s has given the couple a much deeper connection to the Stowe community than they initially experienced.
“Owning a store, being on Main Street, it’s great because you understand people and you get to meet people,” Perrotti said. “It’s hard to enter a community during the pandemic, it’s impossible, so I felt like the first year and a half here we met 10 people. In the last year of (Taice) running her running store downstairs, I feel like we now know loads of people.”
