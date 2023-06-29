Running a brewery takes a lot of water, and keeping wastewater clean has a big impact on the environment. Steve Miller, head of wastewater management at The Alchemist Brewery, has been recognized with the 2023 Outstanding Industrial Operator Award for his environmental accomplishments by the Green Mountain Water Environment Association.
Miller was presented with the award at the association’s spring meeting at the Killington Grand Hotel on May 25. Stowe’s director of public works, Harry Shepard, nominated Miller for the award, which is presented for significant accomplishments in operations, problem solving, management and understanding of industrial wastewater issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.