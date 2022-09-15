Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility and The Alchemist have teamed up with Vermont business experts and innovators for a program called “Businesses Putting Their Waste to Work,” Wednesday, Sept. 21, 4:30-7 p.m.
The event features a panel discussion on unique solutions to waste management and their impact on the environment, hosted by The Alchemist in Stowe, 100 Cottage Club Road. Built specifically with a commitment to clean water and pollution prevention, the brewery serves as an example of what can happen when a business plans for the future impact of its waste.
The panel includes Joel Hartman, operations manager at The Alchemist; Harrison Kahn, vice president of marketing at Caledonia Spirits; Marina McCoy, founder of Waste Free Earth; Kelsey McWilliams, circular systems lead at wasted*; and Eliza Leeper, mission and customer manager at Vermont Creamery.
The panel will be moderated by Erika Dunyak, an adjunct faculty member at Vermont Law & Graduate School.
Hartman has worked at The Alchemist for 18 years, starting in February 2004 as a bartender at the original pub. Over the years, his role has evolved into overseeing operations at both the Waterbury and Stowe breweries.
As operations manager, he has worked on various sustainability projects the Alchemist has implemented over the past five years, including streamlining processes to reduce water use and implementing various multi-stream recycling programs, including a pilot program with the brewery’s malt supplier to create a recycling stream for poly bags.
McCoy is a zero waste and recycling expert and founder and CEO of Waste Free Earth, while McWilliams has implemented circular sanitation systems on three continents.
As a member of Vermont Creamery’s leadership team, Leeper oversees the company’s sustainable business strategy, community initiatives and more.
The event will feature a cash bar, free non-alcoholic beverage options, and food. An optional tour of the brewery’s wastewater system will be led after the panel concludes by Alchemist’s wastewater manager Steve Miller.
Free for Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility members; $25 for all others. Proof of vaccination is required to attend without a mask. Questions? Reach out to Molly Barfuss at mollyb@vbsr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.