Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility and The Alchemist have teamed up with Vermont business experts and innovators for a program called “Businesses Putting Their Waste to Work,” Wednesday, Sept. 21, 4:30-7 p.m.

The event features a panel discussion on unique solutions to waste management and their impact on the environment, hosted by The Alchemist in Stowe, 100 Cottage Club Road. Built specifically with a commitment to clean water and pollution prevention, the brewery serves as an example of what can happen when a business plans for the future impact of its waste.

