Whitney Boland, a licensed acupuncturist, has opened On Point Acupuncture at 996 S. Main St., Stowe, upstairs from Little River Chiropractic Center.
Boland focuses on treating pain and stress-related disorders. She treats outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, but with her own history of arthritis, she helps others find balance in their bodies and shape a different relationship with pain.
She is trained in three types of acupuncture: traditional Chinese medicine, a Japanese style, and acupuncture physical medicine. She received a master’s degree at Tri-State College of Acupuncture in New York City.
Earlier, Boland was a freelance writer for nearly a decade, working mostly with major companies in the outdoor industry, and was a contributing editor for Rock and Ice magazine. She was also a competitive gymnast for 14 years and has been rock climbing for almost 20 years.
Information: onpointacuvt.com.