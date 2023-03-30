The Youth Opera Company of Vermont’s spring production, “An American in Paris,” weaves together the story of an American student studying abroad in Paris, told through a collection of opera scenes and songs in French and English.
The repertoire includes selections from opera, operetta and musicals, including “Lakmé,” “Carmen,” “Tales of Hoffman,” “Candide,” as well as songs by Debussy, Ned Rorem, Cole Porter and Louiguy, led from the piano by music director Mary Jane Austin.
The seven singers in the cast come from Stowe, Rice Memorial, Burlington, Middlebury and Christ the King high schools.
Youth Opera Company founder Sarah Cullins stage directs and narrates.
“Our programs are a great introduction for audiences who are new to opera, and this show includes several duets that you didn’t know you knew,” said Cullins. “Even seasoned opera lovers are always inspired to hear some of their favorite operatic moments sung by talented young Vermonters.”
Public performances are scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at the Waterbury Congregational Church, and Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at the Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington. Admission is by donation.
