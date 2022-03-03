Join the Healthy Lamoille Valley’s next coalition meeting Thursday, March 10, 3:30-4:45 p.m. on Zoom to help identify needed resources.
At the February meeting, members asked for a more in-depth discussion on available cannabis resources. At the March meeting members will look at the data on cannabis and youth use prevention, working on getting more data and identifying new coalition work needed to prevent and reduce youth cannabis use in communities.
Healthy Lamoille Valley coalition meetings include a mini-training, breakout groups and discussion. Contact Jessica Bickford, coalition coordinator, at jessica@healthylamoillevalley.org for a Zoom invitation and any other needed accommodations.
