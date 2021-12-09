Stowe residents have until Dec. 10 to comment on its local hazard mitigation plan.
The plan identifies local hazards that pose a threat to the community, and outline steps and actions to reduce vulnerability to natural and man-made disasters.
Maintaining an updated hazard mitigation plan is one of the four requirements for emergency assistance fund status and is an eligibility requirement to apply for hazard mitigation grants.
The Stowe Selectboard took comments about the plan at its Nov. 22 meeting.
To view the plan, go the Lamoille County Planning Commission’s website, lcpcvt.org.
Submit comments to regional planner Meghan Rodier at meghan@lcpcvt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.