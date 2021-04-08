Yankee Magazine contributing editor Edie Clark will speak at the annual meeting of The Friends of the Stowe Free Library, Thursday, May 5, 4-6 p.m.
Refreshments will be served and the public is invited.
For the past 30 years, writer Clark has written stories of all kinds for Yankee, and for more than 20 years she has written Mary’s Farm, a monthly column about her life, her home and her garden.
Of Clark’s work, novelist Howard Frank Mosher writes: “Clark shows us how the small and large satisfactions of living close to nature can inform a life with grace, meaning and beauty.”
She will talk about the process of writing from home and will read from her work. She is the author of five books, many of which will be available for sale at the talk.
In the March/April edition of the magazine, Clark wrote of her longtime love of in “The Most Important Building in Town.”
For more information about Clark, go to edieclark.com. Information about the event is available by calling the library at 253-6145. (stowefreelibrary.org)
