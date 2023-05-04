Penny Davis

Gifts of commemoration included two new benches for the front entrance with plaques noting Penny Davis’s service.

 Courtesy photo
Penny Davis

Penny Davis was recently honored for serving at The Woodlands site manager for 23 years.

Nearly 100 residents and friends of The Woodlands at Stowe honored Penny Davis in celebration of her 23 years of service as site manager at the independent senior living community.

Davis has been responsible for managing and maintaining all aspects of the physical property, operating budget, staff personnel and supporting the residents of the 40-unit facility. Her duties have ranged from conducting more than 275 monthly community meetings, to responding to innumerable middle-of-the-night emergency calls, to maintaining protocols for all senior residents during COVID-19.

