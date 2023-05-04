Nearly 100 residents and friends of The Woodlands at Stowe honored Penny Davis in celebration of her 23 years of service as site manager at the independent senior living community.
Davis has been responsible for managing and maintaining all aspects of the physical property, operating budget, staff personnel and supporting the residents of the 40-unit facility. Her duties have ranged from conducting more than 275 monthly community meetings, to responding to innumerable middle-of-the-night emergency calls, to maintaining protocols for all senior residents during COVID-19.
The anniversary celebration, dubbed “Penny Party Open House,” brought former and current residents and family members together. Gifts of commemoration included two new benches for the front entrance with plaques noting her service. She also received a large, framed photo of the Penny Patio, which she designed and had installed at the facility last year, and a cash purse.
In addition, nearly 100 note cards detailing personal stories of Davis’s good deeds were placed on a Penny tree at the party.
William Small and Tom Vincelette, Woodlands’ chef and sous chef, respectively, provided treats for the party, while Woodlands residents Nancy Biscone, Cindy Fuller, Vera Jones, Tana Lilienthal, Nip Mask, Marion Moore, Barbara Pfitzenmayer, Joy Richards and Lorraine Sweetser provided an array of sweet snacks.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.