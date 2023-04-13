Come to the Lincoln Peak Schoolhouse, 84 Forest Drive in Warren, on Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. for a presentation by Ben Kilham, a world-renowned researcher of black bear biology and social habits.
Black bears, thought to be solitary, have a different type of social behavior that possibly parallels early human behavior. They show evidence of reciprocal altruism, matrilinear hierarchy and a mix of intentional and emotional communication. Bears can live for as many as 40 years, allowing them the long-term benefits of forming relationships with fellow cooperators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.