On July 12, friends and family from all over the country gathered together (via Zoom or in person) to honor Heidi Scheuermann for going above and beyond to care for the residents of West Branch Apartments in Stowe during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Heidi has gone out of her way to personally disinfect the apartment complex, asking the residents to wear their masks when in public and to social distance at all times. Heidi personally checked on each resident while they were isolated. She made sure that all the residents had plenty of food and medication.
West Branch, on Mountain Road, has 48 apartments of affordable housing. It was built by Scheuermann’s parents in the 1980s.
The residents honored Heidi with a plaque and kind words. Doris Lemieux, Maureen Urell, Debora Kelly and Glenda Manning planned the celebration by having the residents decorate their windows and sign a card expressing their gratitude.
Said Heidi Scheuermann: “I know I can lose my patience sometimes, especially through this time, but know how much I truly love my work with all of you at (West Branch Apartments). You are the reason, not me, that we have been able to avoid some of the dangers. It has been a tough time, but you’ve cooperated with all of our restrictions and guidelines and my team and I have all appreciated it. Thank you so much for today. I am not good with that kind of thing but know that I truly appreciate it. Hate to be the hammer, though. It’s not over yet. Stay vigilant.”
