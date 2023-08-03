Wentz, Rockman nuptials

Monica Wentz married to Michael Rockman on July 8 at 4 p.m. at the Mansfield Barn in Jericho.
Wentz is the daughter of Denise and Skip Wentz of Stowe.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 10:48 am
Monica Wentz married to Michael Rockman on July 8 at 4 p.m. at the Mansfield Barn in Jericho.
Wentz is the daughter of Denise and Skip Wentz of Stowe.
Rockman is the son of Claire and Howard Rockman of Semora, N.C.
The couple lives in Madison, Wis.
