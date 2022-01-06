Turner, Wehse engaged

John and Catherine Turner and Jon and Terrie Wehse, all of Stowe, joyfully announce the engagement of Ginger Turner to Alec Wehse.
Alec proposed in their favorite place, skiing on top of Mt. Mansfield. Ginger and Alec are both Stowe High School graduates, Class of 2015.
Ginger graduated from the University of Connecticut, majoring in environmental engineering. Alec is a graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and majored in mechanical engineering. Both Ginger and Alec work in Boston and reside in their new home in Melrose, Mass.
