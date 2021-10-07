Justin Kremling plans to travel all the way from Austin, Texas, to bend the knee and ask for his longtime girlfriend Caylin Toot’s hand in marriage next Tuesday.
He’s also planning on her saying yes.
Though this will be the couple’s first trip to Vermont, Kremling sought out Stowe’s autumnal radiance as the perfect backdrop to set the tone for a lifetime of romance and happiness.
Kremling is a registered nurse and Toot a veterinary assistant, or “doggy nurse,” according to him. The couple were high school sweethearts and have been dating for nine years.
“We both wanted to see Vermont for the fall foliage,” Kremling said. “I started planning to propose to her there months ago.”
— Staff Report
