Lynn Altadonna and Mary Curtis Skelton were wed on New Year’s Eve in the company of several of their children and grandchildren who live locally.
Fr. Jon Schnobrich and Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam concelebrated the Roman Catholic ceremony at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe. A pre-ceremony cupcake and champagne reception was held for the family in the Parish Hall.
A sparkler parade occurred as the newlyweds left the church. The couple resides in Stowe.
