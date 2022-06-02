Pound, Hanson engagement

David and Glenna Pound of Stowe and Rick and Tori Hanson of Snohomish, Wash., joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter and son, Emily Pound and Joel Hanson of Sitka, Alaska.
