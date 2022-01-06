Elizabeth Griffith and Garrett Lashar were married Dec. 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the Green Mountain Inn in Stowe.
Elizabeth attended Tabor Academy, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands in 2011 and a master’s degree from Southwestern College in 2015. She is the daughter of Margaret Hixon Griffith and James P. S. Griffith Jr., of Houston, Texas.
Garrett attended Carrabassett Valley Academy and graduated from Plymouth State University in 2004. His parents are Laurel Des Roches Lashar of Stowe and the late Jeffrey Lashar.
The officiant was Chandler Noah.
The bride’s sister, Mary Frances Szoradi of Aspen, Colo., was maid of honor. Her attendants were Callie Spradley, Ty Griffith, Megan McDonald, Allegra Borghese, Adelaide Cheatham and Lisa Fred.
Flower girls were Amelia Szoradi, Hayden Lashar and Quinn Lashar.
Jay Lashar and Micah Lashar were best men, with groomsmen Topher Harlow, Taylor Mikell, Travis Plass, Matthew Hoisington and Tim Libby. Tucker Szoradi was ring bearer.
A reception was held at the inn.
The night featured a full moon, obscured by a steady snowfall, after which the couple left for their honeymoon to a warm, sunny beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.