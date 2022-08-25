Megan (Gresham) Rylander and Alfie Rylander

Megan (Gresham) Rylander and Alfie Rylander

 Courtesy photo

Megan (Gresham) Rylander and Alfie Rylander were married July 23, 2022, at an outdoor wedding and reception at The Phineas Swann Inn and Spa in Montgomery Center.

Megan has a bachelor’s degree in history from Plymouth University, and teaches history at Overhills High School in Spring Lake, N.C.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.