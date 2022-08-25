Megan (Gresham) Rylander and Alfie Rylander were married July 23, 2022, at an outdoor wedding and reception at The Phineas Swann Inn and Spa in Montgomery Center.
Megan has a bachelor’s degree in history from Plymouth University, and teaches history at Overhills High School in Spring Lake, N.C.
Her parents are Tammy and Brad Gresham of Waterbury Center.
Alfie completed two years in wildlife biology at the University of New Hampshire, and is currently stationed at Fort Bragg, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army.
He is the son of Michelle and Alf Rylander of New London, N.H.
The couple lives in Spring Lake.
The bride’s aunt, Brenda Koch, served as officiant as the couple renewed their vows. Megan and Alfie were first married on Nov. 1, 2020, at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe at the beginning of the pandemic, surrounded by immediate family only.
Kaylee Ferris stood up for the bride, and was attended by Mary Koch, Destiny Putvain, Allison Rylander and Elizabeth Brown.
Best man was Ryan Ellis, with groomsmen Cody Rowe and Morgan Putvain.
The couple spent their honeymoon camping in New Hampshire.
