Goss, Furey announce engagement

Erika Patricia Goss and Joey Furey

 Courtesy photo

Jeffrey and Megan Goss are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Erika Patricia Goss, to Joey Furey, son of Robert and Janet Furey of Concord, Mass.

The couple plan a fall 2022 wedding and will reside in Stowe.

