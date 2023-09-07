Kody R. Bishop of Stowe and Keren Cesa Nina Ramos of Huancayo, Peru were united in marriage under the arbor in the serenity garden at the home of Joshua and Erin Faye in East Falmouth, Mass., with Kody’s godfather, Rev. Marshall Faye of the Universal Life Ministries officiating. Helen Lea Faye presented the bridal bouquet.
After a brief and eventful honeymoon on the Cape, Kody and Keren will reside at 2800 Nebraska Valley in Stowe if anyone wishes to send congratulations to the happy couple.
