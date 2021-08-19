Beecy, Relation nuptials

Mr. and Mrs. John and Donna Beecy of Stowe would like to announce the wedding of their son, Air Force Lt. Cam Beecy, to Kaylee Relation of Henniker, N.H.
The couple was married in Henniker on July 31, 2021, in a beautiful wedding officiated by the groom’s brother, Air Force Capt. Eric Beecy.
The couple, who met at Norwich University, currently live in Fairfield, Calif., close to the groom’s duty station of Travis Air Force Base.
