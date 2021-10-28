Agritourism Gatherings, a monthly webinar series designed to connect agritourism operators from across the globe, continues this fall, offering presentations on a diversity of topics from ways to promote buying local to agritourism and racial justice.
The series, which debuted in September 2020, provides a forum for information sharing and discussion led by industry professionals from around the world. Although free to attend, registration is required for each session.
Upcoming webinars are:
• Nov. 16, 9-10 a.m.: Definition and Standards of Agritourism from Around the Globe. A panel of researchers and practitioners from India, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and the U.S. will discuss and debate what agritourism means in different parts of the world and the importance of working toward a common understanding.
• Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-noon: Agritourism as a Tool for Rural Development and Empowerment of Women. Maria Baryamujura, Co-mmunity Based Tourism Initiative, Kampala, Uganda, Claudia Gil Arroyo, North Carolina State University, and Claudia Schmidt, Pennsylvania State University will describe how agritourism has the potential to empower women around the world, especially in rural communities.
• Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Reaching your Target Audience: From Developing Experiences to Booking Reservations. Participants will hear from Scottie Jones, Farm Stay USA, about the various booking sites for farm stay experiences and what farmers and other agritourism operators should consider before offering farm stays and agricultural-focused activities for visitors.
• Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (English), 12-1 p.m. (French): Original Ways to Buy Local. Presenters from Ontario, southern Quebec and the Aube region of France will share ideas for promoting agri-food products in local markets, purchasing locally sourced supplies and marketing through short distribution channels.
Registration links and program details can be found at go.uvm.edu/agtourism-gatherings.
