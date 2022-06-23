Not Quite Independence Day is back for a full slate of fun Fourth of July-style festivities on June 25 in downtown Waterbury.
This annual event, organized by the Waterbury Rotary Club, kicks off Independence Day a little early.
The Green Mountain Mile returns this year, and the fun run heads from the Ice Center down Main Street just before the parade starts at 4 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Freedom & Unity,” and it starts at the state office complex and ends by Dac Rowe Field.
Rusty Parker Memorial Park will be filled with food, beer, sweets, crafts and other treats, and at 6 p.m., Barbie-N-Bones will take the bandstand for a concert that promises to be a “booty shakin’ good time.” The park will be packed with kids’ activities, including face painting and a variety of games. Fireworks will start at dusk.
For more information, visit waterburyvtrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.