Join Poet Mary Rose Dougherty and mindful movement practitioner Becky Widschwenter Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6-7 p.m. at the Waterbury Public Library as they guide participants in exploring breath awareness through spoken poems, writing and movement.
No prior writing, movement or meditation experience is necessary. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.