The Vermont Historical Society gave the Waterbury Women’s Video Project the League of Local Historical Societies & Museums Achievement Award for Excellence.
Steve Perkins and Eileen Corcoran from the Vermont Historical Society presented the award to Jack Carter, Waterbury Historical Society Museum curator and Cheryl Casey, the producer of the Waterbury Women video series.
The award distinguishes exceptional work by either individuals or community organizations to collect, preserve and share Vermont’s history.
Steve Perkins, Vermont Historical Society Executive Director said, “The video series exhibited significant creativity and perseverance in response to the pandemic and could serve as a potential new model for other organizations’ exhibits in the future.”
Like so much during 2020, the Women’s Video Project evolved from a collaborative solution to the pandemic. The award-winning video series is based on the Waterbury Women: Stories & Inspiration exhibit which was scheduled to open on March 26.
Jack Carter had created the presentation in honor of the centennial year of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
The Waterbury Women: Stories & Inspiration highlights 20 women’s stories range from a tribute to Waterbury’s first woman selectboard member to honoring a battalion chief of the local fire department to an account of one of Waterbury’s first woman business owners.
Six video episodes are on the Historical Society’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
