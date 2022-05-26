The annual Memorial Day ghost walk will start Monday, May 30, 11 a.m. at Rusty Parker Park in Waterbury.
The 15th annual walk features four Waterbury cemeteries that are difficult to visit. Get acquainted with the families in Ricker Mountain cemeteries, Johnson Cemetery, Demeritt Cemetery and at the monument honoring Vermont State Hospital patients.
After the Color Guard ceremony, the celebration moves to a quieter place by the train station for cemetery presentations.
Held rain or shine, lawn chairs are recommended. For more information, contact Jan Gendreau at 802-244-5029 or jangendreau@gmail.com.
