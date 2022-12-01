On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., the Town of Waterbury will host the 13th River of Light lantern parade.
The parade will begin at Brookside Primary School and conclude at Dac Rowe Field with entertainment from Cirque de Fuego and music from Brass Balagan and Sambatucada.
