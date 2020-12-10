Waterbury Food Shelf has a new drop off spot: Remarkable Things in Stowe, 55 Mountain Road.
Food, cleaning supplies or financial donations can be accepted seven days a week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. until Dec. 31.
Curbside donations are also possible — just knock on the door or window and a staff member will come out to help.
“One way we can fight COVID is to fight for families who are struggling due to the pandemic,” said Susan Bayer Fishman, owner.
The Waterbury Area Food Shelf provides food assistance to food-insecure families and individuals in the Waterbury area. The food shelf accepts non-expired, non-opened boxes and cans of non-perishables, as well as cleaning supplies. They are unable to accept home canned and baked goods. Financial donations are also welcome, as these can be used to buy food directly from the Vermont Foodbank and other sources.
